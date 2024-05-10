Need for Speed: Assemble is coming to Mercedes Benz cars in China soon

Elevate your in-car experience to another level

Will be available on Mercedes cars with MBUX gen 3

Open-world car racing game

Will support Bluetooth controllers as well

Are you in China and are a fan of Need for Speed? Then you're in for a ride because Tencent has just announced that they’re bringing the popular NFS franchise to the country. The studio unveiled its partnership with Mercedes Benz and Electronic Arts at Auto China 2024 as the trio will be bringing Need for Speed: Assemble to mobile soon. It is set to be an open-world game that promises a thrilling experience for fans.

But the coolest part about Need for Speed: Assemble is its availability not only on mobile devices but also in Mercedes Benz cars. You heard that right. Mercedes cars in China will be able to play the game from inside their vehicles with a simple over-the-air update. The developers are set to revolutionise the in-car gaming experience with their upcoming title.

The only caveat is that you require a car with at least the third generation of MBUX, which is a predecessor of MB.OS, the Mercedes Benz Operating System. With an impressive 100 million square meters of open world to explore and 500 different play points, this game offers an unparalleled level of entertainment for players.

NFS: Assemble has been officially licensed by EA and is being developed by TiMi Studio to commemorate the franchise’s 30th anniversary. Combining street driving and track racing on both real-world circuits and fictional cities, this game promises to deliver an adrenaline-fueled experience that millions of fans have come to love over the years.

Another key feature of the title is its compatibility with Bluetooth gaming controllers, allowing you to enjoy the game with greater precision and control. Of course, you can always use the touch-sensitive screen in your vehicle to navigate the game when your car is stationary, always ensuring a seamless gaming experience.

Need for Speed: Assemble should be released on mobile by the end of this year.