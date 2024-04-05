The Heirloom is a visually stunning thriller inspired by Scottish folklore, coming to mobile with a new Steam page now live

Play as an orphaned 16-year-old on the quest to unravel the truth

Uncover family secrets

Solve puzzles to survive

Experience immersive cutscenes

Babubi Games has announced that the Steam page for The Heirloom is now live, offering everyone a special sneak peek at the new adventure thriller. Taking inspiration from the Hebrides and Scottish folklore, the upcoming horror title features stunning visuals that you can have a look at from the teaser trailer to get an idea.

In The Heirloom, you can look forward to diving into a single-player thriller-slash-puzzler where you play as an orphaned 16-year-old on the quest to unravel the truth. Marla and her younger brother Jack must wander through their creepy surroundings in the care of their only living relative to get to the bottom of unexplained phenomena within their new home.

The choices you make will inevitably have lasting consequences on the plot, all presented with gorgeous hand-drawn artwork and immersive cutscenes. The launch will supposedly include all major platforms on iOS, Android, PC, the Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation, with multi-language support in English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Chinese (Simplified), Korean, and Japanese.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by adding The Heirloom to your wishlist on Steam at the moment. You can show your support for the title with a late pledge on Ko-fi as well to score exclusive rewards.

In the meantime, you can join the community of followers on the official Instagram page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.