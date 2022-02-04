The Gallery is an upcoming FMV game taking players on a journey set in two different time periods

The Gallery is an FMV/live-action video game that has been in the works for a while now. As we draw nearer to its April release date, developers Aviary Studios have shared new insight into this ambitious project including some technical details and a brand new poster. The Gallery is set to launch on consoles, PC, mobile, as well as in UK cinemas to create a one-of-a-kind immersive and interactive experience.

The Gallery has been written and directed by Paul Raschid, best known for creating other insanely popular FMVs like Deathtrap Dungeon – The Golden Room, The Complex, and Five Dates. In this project, Paul aims to create a movie featuring elements of both a hostage thriller and social drama. Spread over two different timelines that were politically and culturally important for UK history, The Gallery follows the story of an art curator held captive by a portraitist, who is willing to detonate a bomb if his demands are not fulfilled.

The new poster embodies the spirit of the movie as it features images from both the game’s time periods – 1981 and 2021. There is something in it for movie buffs of all generations. Even gamers who enjoy interactive movies have a tonne of stuff to look forward to as The Gallery’s intricate story continuously deepens as you progress through it and branches out even further with over 150 different decision points to choose from. The combinations are endless and it will allow for everyone to have a unique experience.

The FMV also has an amazing ensemble featuring George Blagden (Versailles and Vikings), Anna Popplewell (The Chronicles of Narnia), Kara Tointon (Mr. Selfridge and Eastenders), Rebecca Root (The Queen’s Gambit), Richard Fleeshman (The Sandman and Coronation Street), Shannon Tarbet (Killing Eve and Love Sarah), and Fehinti Balogun (I May Destroy You).

Aviary Studios also aims to reignite the FMV genre and will be delivering a seminar on interactive storytelling in Games and Film at the Independent Directions (INDIs) Film Festival on February 19th. While interactive movies made their debut around the 1980s, they couldn’t quite achieve the expected popularity but it looks like things are changing as we’re seeing more and more FMVs released now. The Gallery is set to launch worldwide in April.