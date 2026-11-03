The Farmer Was Replaced brings its million-selling coding simulator to iOS and Android

Code the harvest

Automate your farm by writing Python-like code

The Miner Was Replaced adds underground exploration and eight resources

Mobile versions include custom touch controls and Bluetooth keyboard support

Consider this: a million copies sold of a game where you write code to run a farm. I wouldn’t have bet on that, but The Farmer Was Replaced got there, and it’s out now on iOS and Android with its new DLC, The Miner Was Replaced, thrown in.

You write short programs in a Python-like language, hit execute, and a drone does the tilling, planting and harvesting based on whatever you wrote. No levels, just a steady run of unlocks and problems, like merging pumpkins into one giant one or hunting for treasure in a hedge maze. And if you already code, you can skip the basics and go straight to running a fleet of drones.

The keyboard is quite make or break here, and it’s custom. Every symbol is on one screen, brackets and quotes come in pairs, and you swipe on a key to move the cursor, which matters, because placing the cursor is the worst part of typing code on a phone. A Bluetooth keyboard works too if it all gets too much.

Away from the typing, there’s a Megafarm setup for running several drones in parallel, and a simulation mode for fast, repeatable testing. Handy when you’ve changed one line and need to know whether it broke everything.

The Miner Was Replaced takes the drone underground, with eight new resources (coal, quartz, mushrooms and dynamite among them) and a fresh chunk of tech tree. You’ll dig up ancient ruins without damaging them, grow rice on clay, and play Minesweeper without blowing up your drone. The base game gets a free update too, with reworked docs that run interactive code examples, smarter autocomplete, and new music.

The Farmer Was Replaced is on the App Store and Google Play now, with a free trial before a one-time purchase for $8.99 which unlocks the lot.

Our list of the best puzzle games on iOS asks for a lot less typing.