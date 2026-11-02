Hustle Castle celebrates offers you a new in-game event to celebrate nine years since launch

My.Games are celebrating nine years of Hustle Castle, their popular medieval RTS

Jump in starting November 5th to start The Viral Adventure and take on new challenges

Hustle Castle has remained one of My.Games' more popular releases

My.Games have had plenty of interesting releases over the years. But one of the more popular has been their humorous medieval RTS Hustle Castle, which recently celebrated nine years since its launch! Now, it's the perfect time to jump back in, with a new in-game event set to kick off soon.

The Viral Adventure, which kicks off on November 5th, is a pretty straightforward anniversary event. You'll meet up with the character Sir Mole and be tasked with completing his challenges in order to gain exclusive rewards. Simple, yes, but if you've been putting off getting back into Hustle Castle, it's the perfect time to jump back in.

Good hustle

With over $525 million under its belt, and nearly ten years now, Hustle Castle has managed to keep players engaged for longer than most. And certainly it doesn't seem as if My.Games are planning to wind it down anytime soon.

I think it's fair to say that My.Games have been quite successful over the past few years, and this is just the latest example. But despite that, I don't think they've necessarily had the crossover success that other 'big' companies such as Rovio or Supercell have. Even if that's a bit of a stiff comparison, My.Games remains firmly mobile in terms of audience.

I'm not saying they should suddenly break out into the ARPG genre, but aside from War Robots there's none in their catalogue I can think of which have a major pop-culture footprint. But who knows? Maybe in the near future we might see that change off the back of the success of games such as Hustle Castle.

In the meantime, if you want to put your hustle to the test, why not check out our list of the best strategy games on Android for those that'll challenge even the most experienced of armchair generals?