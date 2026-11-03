Marvel Contest of Champions puts Doctor Doom in charge with its Empire of Doom Saga

Victor Von Doom will see you now

Empire of Doom brings Latverian theming and monthly comics

Kitty Pryde joins as a new version of Star-Lord

Beast gets a rework alongside the Victorious Four

Doctor Doom taking over Marvel Contest of Champions’ fighting menu is the most Doom move. The Empire of Doom Saga takeover brings Latverian theming and monthly intro comics, with a motion comic for part one voiced by Matthew Mercer and part two landing in December, when the game turns 12.

Star-Lord this time is Kitty Pryde, a comics swap that doesn’t sound real until you look into it. Peter stepped back as team leader, and she headed into space with the Guardians after falling out with the X-Men. Beast gets a rework, and the Victorious Four, a Fantastic Four who follow Doom without question, join the roster too.

There’s a Doom Event Tower as well, where members of the Thunderbolts and the Avengers train you up before a spar with the man himself, with a timer running the whole way. Beast also gets a Double Track Event, where the Platinum Pass and daily challenges can get you a 7-Star version. Quantum Tangle Cyber Weekend starts on November 20th, with Medusa and Ghost along to help.

The longer haul is the Reclamation War, nine weeks of community events all feeding one shared progress bar. Fill it and you unlock limited-time bosses and offers.

Marvel Contest of Champions also gets a Doom’s Alliance Super Season too, which runs from November 4th to December 9th. Joining an Alliance is the only way to reach the solo objectives, a 28-day login calendar and a Realm Event tied to Alliance Wars, Raids and Battlegrounds.

Star-Lord (Kitty Pryde) arrives on November 12th and Beast’s rework on November 19th. The Saga takeover and Reclamation War run from November 2nd to January 4th, the Event Tower from November 4th to 18th, and the Ultimate Doom Sweepstakes carries on to December 9th, with Apple and Google Play gift cards and mobile devices among the prizes.

The latest Marvel Contest of Champions codes are on our codes page, which beats facing Doom empty-handed.