Heir of the Dog brings Victorian London, Jekyll and Hyde comedy to iOS

Find the missing dogs

Explore Victorian London in a fully voiced adventure

Switch between human and monster forms to solve puzzles

Puzzles change between day and night

Tall Story Games made Hair of the Dog in two weeks for a game jam, and after giving it away for free it has swapped a letter and built a full adventure around it. Heir of the Dog is out now on the App Store and is a Victorian London comedy point-and-click with a fair bit of Jekyll and Hyde in it.

The original was fully voiced and pulled in tens of thousands of people, so you can see why the studio went back for more.

You’re Cummerbund Bandersnatch, an upper-class twit who reads his uncle’s journal, spots a formula promising a good time, and decides it’s probably safe to drink. It isn’t. Surprise, surprise. He ends up monstrous, London’s dogs are going missing, and he’s got a few things to clear.

There’s a really smart day and night switch baked in. After dark Cummerbund is in his non-human form, and locations, characters, commands and puzzles all change depending on the time. Later on, you get to see London through a dog’s eyes, and nose. I’m hoping swapping the puzzles around like that stops a point-and-click turning into one long hunt for the item you missed.

Blackadder and Monty Python have been named as influences, which in fairness, is a lot to live up to. The cast is a good sign. Sally Beaumont, Shaun Mendum from Baldur’s Gate 3, Alasdair Beckett-King and Savy Des-Etages, playing everyone from talking lice and street urchins to the top of Victorian high society.

Heir of the Dog is out now on the App Store for a premium of $14.99 a pop. Text comes in English, German, French, Spanish and Italian, with full English voice acting. No news of an Android launch yet.

Our list of the best point-and-click adventure games on iOS has a good deal fewer dogs.