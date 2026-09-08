Exit 8, the multiplatform liminal horror game, hits over three million sales

Mind the gap

The Exit 8, the liminal horror game from Playism, has hit three million copies

It sees you looping a simple tunnel in a Japanese subway station

But growing anomalies will send you back to the start if you miss them

The Exit 8, the bizarre Japanese liminal horror game, has surpassed three million copies sold on all platforms. Available for iOS and Android, developer Playism is now hosting a special one-week sale for The Exit 8 to celebrate this massive milestone!

In The Exit 8, you play as an average Japanese salaryman just trying to get home. But in a single tunnel of the subway station you instead find yourself drawn into a strange time loop. To get out of it, you have to watch for anomalous events and decide whether to proceed or turn back, progressing only when the tunnel is as it should be.

Exit stage left

While it may not be Resident Evil levels of outright terrifying, The Exit 8 feeds into the concept of liminal horror, set in places where people usually only go to, well, travel elsewhere. So with that in mind, the sterile setting of a subway station makes total sense.

The Exit 8 is a perfect example of a strangely simple concept done well, and even received its own film adaptation in 2025. And while three million copies sold may seem like small potatoes compared to some, for a premium horror game that's also on mobile it's still an impressive sum.

I'd certainly be interested to know how many of those sales were on mobile, however. With The Exit 8 not being particularly technically demanding, but quite minimalist, it'd be a great case study to see whether it was a success story on phones!

But maybe you're looking for more traditional chillers and thrillers on mobile? Well, don't fret, because you can simply take a look at our list of the best horror games on Android and find some of our favourite picks as we approach Halloween next month! Or if you want more unsettling spaces, check out our list of games like the Backrooms.