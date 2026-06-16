Looking to experience the Backrooms on mobile? Here's a selection of five games you should try
So, back in the day...
- The Backrooms are back in the cultural zeitgeist with the release of Kane Parsons' film
- And there're plenty of ways to experience the bizarre creepypasta world in gaming
- So here's a selection of five Backrooms-centric games on mobile we reckon are worth a go!
With the release of Kane Parsons' directorial debut, the creator arguably responsible for popularising The Backrooms as a legit horror concept has proved he has the chops for mainstream cinema. But you might've come out of this weird-as-heck experience looking to experience the strangeness of The Backrooms for yourself.
Well, if you wanted to, then there's no shortage of options. The Complex: Found Footage, for example, or Backrooms: Escape Together and Escape the Backrooms. Which are apparently two separate things.
But on mobile you might be surprised to learn there're plenty of options for fans of liminal horror and the particular brand of stress-inducing weirdness that Kane Parsons' series offered. So with that in mind, here are five picks we reckon are worth a go!
1
Pools
Yes, before you say anything, I know that the Poolrooms are technically a different thing to The Backrooms themselves. But if we're going with the larger umbrella of liminal horror, then Pool from developer Tensori undoubtedly qualifies. In it you explore the tiled labyrinths of the titular Pools, and while there are no horrid beasties lurking around the corner, it offers the same sense of surreal tension that something like The Complex: Found Footage does in the palm of your hand.
2
Noclip: Backrooms Multiplayer
For whatever reason, the idea of being trapped in The Backrooms with other people is a common concept. Kind of takes away from the horror of being locked alone in another dimension, if you ask me. But Noclip: Backrooms Multiplayer offers a surprising variety of gameplay for you to enjoy. Available in both single and multiplayer modes, you'll explore areas inspired by both the Kane Parsons series and the fan-made Backrooms wiki while dodging enemies, coordinating with other players and trying to make your escape.
3
Backrooms Descent
A very straightforward little scare-'em-up that sees you traversing the different levels of The Backrooms. It's more like your typical adventure game and definitely has a few silly moments that take away from the horror. But it also has some surprisingly effective chase sequences and surreal environments. Give it a go if you're feeling up for something that can sometimes be a bit lacking, graphically speaking, but has a decent core experience.
4
Backrooms: Lost in Level 0
This is one game you'll probably need to be in a slower mood for. Explore the classic 'first level' of The Backrooms as you hunt down buttons and work to find your way out. Lightweight in terms of mechanics, but if you're a Backrooms purist who just wants a simple escape-room-style puzzler then this is your best option on mobile.
5
Backrooms Union/Backrooms Company
You can read the title, you know exactly what this is. Mashing up The Backrooms and Lethal Company is certainly an evil genius move, ethics of copying the concept wholesale aside. But if you're looking for something that breaks free of the usual 'run from the entity' style horror and adds something of a longer-term gameplay loop then this is for you. And it makes the wise choice of dropping realistic graphics in favour of Lethal Company's cel-shaded style. Also developed by the same folks behind Backrooms Descent!