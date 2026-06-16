Looking to experience the Backrooms on mobile? Here's a selection of five games you should try

So, back in the day...

The Backrooms are back in the cultural zeitgeist with the release of Kane Parsons' film

And there're plenty of ways to experience the bizarre creepypasta world in gaming

So here's a selection of five Backrooms-centric games on mobile we reckon are worth a go!

With the release of Kane Parsons' directorial debut, the creator arguably responsible for popularising The Backrooms as a legit horror concept has proved he has the chops for mainstream cinema. But you might've come out of this weird-as-heck experience looking to experience the strangeness of The Backrooms for yourself.

Well, if you wanted to, then there's no shortage of options. The Complex: Found Footage, for example, or Backrooms: Escape Together and Escape the Backrooms. Which are apparently two separate things.

But on mobile you might be surprised to learn there're plenty of options for fans of liminal horror and the particular brand of stress-inducing weirdness that Kane Parsons' series offered. So with that in mind, here are five picks we reckon are worth a go!