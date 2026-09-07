Uta Macross lets you play through the franchise's hit songs in this revived premium mobile game

Uta Macross is a new, revived version of the live service original coming to crowdfunding

In development by August Inc, it's planned as a fully premium game with free-to-play gacha

50 songs are planned for the initial line-up, with more arriving as DLC packs

Whether you know it as Robotech or in its original form, Super Dimension Fortress Macross is a classic anime in all the best ways. Giant robots, space battles and Japanese idols converge, and soon you could be playing it on mobile as Uta Macross is set to launch a new crowdfunding campaign.

Originally known as Uta Macross: Smartphone De Culture, the live service mobile version closed up shop way back in 2022. But developer August Inc is set to try and bring the cult-classic adaptation of Macross back to players on mobile and PC, with a new crowdfunding campaign starting September 10th to help support development of the rhythm game.

Sing for your super-robot action

Wait, rhythm game?! Yes, Macross, believe it or not, is as well-known for its musical score and fictional bands as much as it is for transforming mecha action. In fact, the fictional band Fire Bomber has continued to put out music, with a rotating cast of musicians, since the broadcasting of Macross 7 in the mid 90s.

Uta Macross features singers and songs drawn from throughout the Macross franchise, with 50 curated picks planned for the initial release and additional DLC packs rounding out the catalogue. The live service gacha is also being adapted as fully free-to-play, meaning you can nab all of the in-game performances, even ones you may have missed.

While it's not explicitly said that Uta Macross will receive an international release, the English-language press statement suggests fans worldwide could get their hands on it. And for a previously Japan-exclusive release, that's pretty exciting news for Macross fans!

And if you want to see what other anime-inspired mobile games have made their mark on smartphones before, we've got you covered. Check out our list of the best anime mobile games for some of the top picks based on Japan's most famous cultural export.