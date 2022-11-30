The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden is out now on iOS and Android, with special launch rewards and login bonuses to boot

Crunchyroll Games has officially launched The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden on iOS and Android. Available across the globe except in East Asia, Belgium, and the Netherlands, the game takes inspiration from the hit light novel and anime series The Eminence in Shadow.

The fantasy action RPG is an "isekai" tale where players are transported into a new world. Here, they'll have to build the ultimate squad and fight against wicked cults using fan-fave characters from the novel and manga. This includes Shadow, Alexia, Alpha, Beta and more.

The mobile RPG also boasts dynamic animated skills and engaging PvP Modes plus co-op raids for social butterflies. To boost the festivities of the official launch, the game is giving away special goodies as well simply for logging into the game and clearing missions. Thanks to the 300,000-mark milestone during the pre-registration period, everyone will score 4,000 Instant Phantasm Gems to get things going.

If you're eager to earn more, you can simply complete Beginner Missions to nab a free SS Rose as well as a free 10-pull ticket. Logging in every day will reward you with up to 2,100 Phantasm Gems - plus, stay tuned to the Holiday Rhapsody Event beginning December 2nd for more rewards.

If you're keen on experiencing the game for yourself, you can download The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above as well to get a feel of the game's vibes.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the best JRPGs on Android?