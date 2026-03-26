The Division Resurgence introduces a new maniacal, pseudo-medieval faction, The Freemen

Chivalry is dead

The Division Resurgence is finally set to land on mobile March 31st

And now we've had a look at the latest faction being added in the form of The Freemen

Led by Arthur Knight, an ex-businessman, these renegades wield exotic homemade weaponry

The Division Resurgence is finally set to launch on March 31st for mobile, after more than a few periods of radio silence. But, with that long-awaited launch comes news of more new content we can expect to see when The Division Resurgence arrives, including a new faction, The Freemen!

Formed by ex-businessman Arthur King, who lost his family in the Manhattan outbreak that sets up the world of The Division, The Freemen boast an arsenal of homemade weapons that can seem a little more Mad Max than we've traditionally seen in The Division.

And of course it shouldn't surprise you with a name like 'King' that Arthur is also something of a megalomaniac with his own throne and 'round table' of homegrown soldiers originating in mid-town Manhattan. Suffice it to say, you'll have your work cut out for you in The Division Resurgence.

A King's ransom

Remember when The Division was pitched as being a fairly realistic take on a future civil division in America? Yeah, me too. But as silly as the idea of a guy literally named 'King Arthur' and his gang of armoured goons might be, I can't deny it's an attention-grabbing addition.

For fans of The Division who've also been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Resurgence, this'll also be an encouraging sign. Since it indicates that we can expect plenty in the way of new content right from the get-go, and that Ubisoft have plenty up its sleeve, which will hopefully give The Division Resurgence a chance to find its audience.

In the meantime, if you want to scratch your itchy trigger finger ahead of launch, then it's well worth seeing what else is available. And we can start you off with our list of the best shooters on iOS for some of our top picks!