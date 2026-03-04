The Division Resurgence finally set to launch at the end of the month following Rainbow Six Mobile

Pre-registration still open

The Division Resurgence finally has a release date set for mobile

March 31st sees it arrive on iOS and Android with pre-registration now open

Take on a city under siege as members of The Division in a free-roam ARPG New York

After the launch of Rainbow Six Mobile, it seems that the drought which precluded Ubisoft from releasing their long-awaited smartphone adaptations has evaporated. That's because now the adaptation of popular co-operative shooter franchise The Division Resurgence is finally slated for release on March 31st!

If you're somehow not familiar, The Division sees you stepping into the role of a sleeper agent embedded in various agencies across the American government. When New York is hit by a sudden (and suspicious) outbreak that sees the entire city quarantined, it's up to you and your friends to find out what happened and restore order.

The Division Resurgence is set in its own standalone campaign, but will feature a free-roam version of New York City to explore, as well as both co-operative, PvP and PvE gameplay. All that complemented by the same kind of tactical shooter gameplay that you've come to expect from anything graced by the Tom Clancy name.

Division bell

Personally speaking, I'm a little scepticalabout whether The Division Resurgence will make its mark. In terms of gameplay, graphics and whatnot, there's nothing at all wrong with it (in fact, it looks quite interesting), but The Division is a franchise that last saw an entry more than five years ago. Compared to Rainbow Six Mobile, which is based on the hit Siege entry, it's not as longstanding or beloved in terms of setting or gameplay.

But in that same breath, The Division could be said to have been ahead of its time. Nowadays, open-world RPG action on mobile is more popular than ever. So perhaps a more grounded setting will draw in those not grabbed by stuff like Genshin Impact? We'll have to wait and see.

If you've got an itchy trigger finger, meanwhile, why not dive into our Rainbow Six Mobile tier list to give you an introduction to its operators, and hop in to enjoy some fast-paced PvP action!