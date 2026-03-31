Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence is now available worldwide on iOS and Android

What was once united must divide...

The Division Resurgence is now available on iOS and Android

Dive into the Big Apple as a member of the Division to try to stem the tide of chaos

Take on an all-new faction while enjoying the signature open-world gameplay of the franchise

It would seem that, after a long period of frequent radio silences, Ubisoft's mobile hiatus has finally been broken. Alongside the upcoming Rainbow Six Mobile, today sees the long-awaited arrival of The Division Resurgence on iOS and Android! And it promises to offer new and returning fans a taste of the shooter action in the palm of their hand.

For those not in the know, The Division Resurgence is set in New York during an outbreak of a disease nicknamed Dollar Flue (since it spreads via paper currency). You play as a member of the titular Division, a sleeper agent embedded in society that's brought on board to try and bring things under control.

Of course, with the city under quarantine and all manner of strange and violent factions rising up, that's going to be more than a challenge. The Division Resurgence promises an all-new storyline set during the critical early moments of the outbreak and New York's descent into chaos, with both solo and co-operative content to explore.

Surging back

Of course, the main appeal here is the open-world rendering of Manhattan to explore, packed to the gills with hostile enemy encampments, hostages to rescue and other activities. Not to mention the PvPvE Dark Zone extraction mode and the dedicated Conflict PvP mode.

Add onto that three of the returning factions (Raiders, Rikers and Cleaners) alongside the all-new Freemen and all the distinctive skills and abilities tied to your choice of five specialisations, and there's a very good chance that The Division Resurgence may turn out to be the mobile hit that Ubisoft have been hunting for.

If you need to keep your itchy trigger finger soothed before diving into The Division Resurgence, and feel you need a bit of practice, why not take on our list of the best shooters on iOS for some of our favourite picks that you should also try?