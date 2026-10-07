Vampire Crawlers, the dungeon-crawling Vampire Survivors spinoff, announces launch date

Vampire Crawlers, Poncle's new 'turbo wildcard' spinoff, now has a mobile release date

Watch out for it on October 12th, for both iOS and Android

Step into familiar locations in first-person and duke it out with equally familiar foes

If you're a Poncle fan, there's been more than a bit of good news lately with the announcement of Warhammer Survivors' launch date. But if you want something set in the wacky, and over-the-top world of the original Vampire Survivors, you'll also be glad to know that Vampire Crawlers is now set to release October 12th!

Unlike the original Vampire Survivors, an isometric bullet-heaven roguelite, Vampire Crawlers instead takes the action to classic first-person dungeon crawling. That means trekking along predetermined paths and battling it out in turn-based battles against your foes, all featuring recognisable friends and foes from Vampire Survivors.

Craaawling in my skin

Vampire Crawlers was certainly one my 'ones to watch' list, since it combines two of my favourite things: Vampire Survivors and a good old-fashioned dungeon crawler. But if you're intimidated by the format, don't be, because Vampire Crawlers takes another roguelike innovation and applies it to the dungeon-crawler genre.

Yes, it's time for a roguelike deckbuilder! Believe it or not you'll spend a lot of time building your deck in Vampire Crawlers, with cards being played in sequence, and combos being triggered based on what activates and when. It makes for an intriguing twist on the RPG format while still having the same visceral fun of landing insane damage numbers, just like in Vampire Survivors.

Admittedly, there are a few things I would have liked to have seen in Vampire Crawlers. New spritework for one, but given this is more of a fun little spinoff I think that can be forgiven. You'll find Vampire Crawlers launching October 12th, the same day as the new Death Parade patch!

But if you prefer more traditional RPG fare, then you're not going to go without on mobile! Check out our list of the best RPGs on Android to find some choice picks for all you prospective adventurers out there.