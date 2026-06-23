The Completionist: 1990-1999 takes you to a whole different decade in this spinoff of the original

Radical, bro

Dive into the world of The Completionist once more as we hit the 90s

Navigate the changing tech landscape and establish your media empire

Move from print to .com as you head for Y2K

You may recall last month that we covered the upcoming The Completionist: 1980-1989. Putting you in the shoes of a magazine editor during this pop-culture heyday, it challenged you to manage output, build your staff and eventually become a tastemaking publication in your own right.

Now, The Completionist: 1990-1999 takes you to a whole new decade! Yes, it's the decade of rap, grunge, skateboarding and the word 'radical', and once more you need to manage your articles, curate your staff and keep everything ticking over. Rendered in classic Windows 98 style, you'll use a simple Kanban board format to track your mag's output on your journey to pop culture relevance.

If it bleeds it leads

The Completionist: 1980-1989 was an interesting idea for a game. Focusing on the high-level management aspects of the magazine business, rather than a tycoon-style 'build room by room' format, was certainly ingenious for mobile.

At the same time, I'm curious as to how well The Completionist: 1990-1999 will stand out. By the sounds of it, key details of the era will be important, such as your website and changing technology during the decade.

To put it bluntly, if you didn't like The Completionist: 1980-1989 then you probably won't like 1990-1999. But if you did enjoy it then this should offer plenty of new twists and turns on the original format to satisfy.

I'm particularly intrigued to see how it navigates the changing landscape of the magazine business at the time, and all those important pop-culture events. But you'll just have to give it a go for yourself to find out!

In the meantime, if you'd rather run your business the old-fashioned way, by micromanaging everything, then you should check out our list of the best tycoon games on iOS you can play right now!