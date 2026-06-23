Crownlings: Heroes & Conquests offers Advance Wars-style strategy for iOS and Android

Crownlings: Heroes & Conquests offers turn-based strategy for iOS and Android

But crucially, it takes inspiration from an unlikely quarter: Advance Wars!

Duke it out in quick but tactical turn-based battles against varied enemy armies

Looking to establish your kingdom? Well, you're in luck because the latest medieval-fantasy strategy is here! But Crownlings: Heroes & Conquests offers a surprising twist by not going for a turn-based RPG or ARPG format. It's not even 4X strategy! Instead, Crownlings takes inspiration from Advance Wars, of all things.

In Crownlings, you take control of your faction of choice, red or blue. From there you pick your forces from a deck of cards and deploy them to a large grid-sized island. Your objective is to destroy the enemy faction, with each unit having its own attack style, strengths and weaknesses.

Medieval wars

Obviously the medieval strategy claim here is a bit odd, as I don't remember dragons and golems being a fixture of the Wars of the Roses. However, Crownlings' decision to take inspiration from Advance Wars is quite an ingenious one in my opinion. It offers simple, approachable strategy but with the tactical depth players have become accustomed to.

Of course, given this is the 2020s, there is a significant element of heroes' roles in the game. You'll be able to upgrade them over time as they lead your forces into battle as their own units, which adds a welcome buff to your armies.

Crownlings also clearly has big ambitions, with mentions of competitive depth and the planned addition of PvP later this year. Could we have another Polytopia on our hands? We'll just have to wait and see, but for now, if you want to take on your foes in fast-paced strategic medieval combat, then Crownlings could be worth a go.

And if you need to hone your strategic abilities, why not take a look at our list of the best strategy games on Android to see what some of our favourites are that let you take over a nation, the world or even the galaxy!