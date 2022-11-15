The Brave Brain is encouraging everyone to submit questions for inclusivity in the upcoming trivia game

Kikiriki Games has announced their upcoming mobile trivia game titled The Brave Brain, coming to iOS and Android in the spring of 2023. The game features accessibility for both sighted and blind players, and is giving early fans a chance to get involved in the development process via The Brave Brain Contest.

In particular, The Brave Brain Contest is encouraging everyone to take part in creating the quiz questions to make sure that categories are inclusive regardless of the country or culture. Of course, questions submitted will undergo an approval process, but once accepted, contributors will reap fun rewards as a thank-you.

For instance, those who submit at least 20 questions will be able to boast a special badge on their profile in the game for the ultimate bragging rights. Submitting 50 questions will reward you with 5 in-game bonuses; plus, the 20 contributors who submit the most questions will be thanked in The Brave Brain game itself. There are other rewards up for grabs, which include official merch, shirts, a shout-out in the credits and more.

"Game studios often collect money from gamers to develop a new video game. We decided to take a different approach to crowdfunding. We’re inviting players to contribute their ideas to an upcoming game. Everyone has the opportunity to become a co-creator of the game and get interesting game bonuses as a reward. And we have prepared interesting prizes for the most active creators," says contest developer and Kikiriki Games co-founder Miloš Kukla.

If you want to discover more about the contest, you can visit The Brave Brain's official website for more info.

