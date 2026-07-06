The Big Con takes you back to the 90s for a coming-of-age, swindling adventure on mobile

The Big Con is out now on iOS and Android

Step into the shoes of Ali, a teen on the lam, to help save her family from loan sharks

Focus on petty crimes, or gather info and disguises to commit to the long con

You know, when you think about it, a lot of coming-of-age movies from the 80s/90s included some truly amoral acts by our lovable main characters. So it seems only fitting that The Big Con, out now on iOS and Android, puts you in the shoes of a teen doing bad... for good.

In The Big Con, you play as Ali, a high schooler sent off to band camp who makes her escape to help raise money in order to save her family from loan sharks. That means learning the art of the grift, including everything from pickpocketing to donning disguises and keeping both your eyes and ears open for the next con.

Pros and cons

The Big Con offers a very distinctive twist on the adventure game. You can either take the simple route of pickpocketing and accomplishing various petty crimes, or take the more complex route for bigger paydays.

That means donning some disguises, listening out for clues you can use to locate your next mark and fast-talking your way out of trouble. It's all very charming in a pastel, neon, 90s sort of way. And whether you were a 90s kid or not, this setting is sure to offer plenty of nostalgia.

Jokes aside, The Big Con is something we don't see too often on mobile, which is a game that has equal amounts of plot, puzzles and improvisation. At least if it works as intended. I'm certainly interested in what it has to offer, and if you are too, you can find it free-to-try with an optional purchase for the full game.

In the meantime, if you'd rather not put your freedom on the line when you put your brain to the test, we've got you covered. Just check out our list of the best puzzle games on iOS for some of our favourite picks!