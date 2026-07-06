Racing Master adds iconic tracks and off-road mode in latest major update

Racing Master is adding two brand-new tracks with the Nürburgring Nordschleife and Mexico course

Not only that, but this update comes alongside Map Studio, letting you create and share challenges

Meanwhile, two new cars enter the garage alongside the vehicle exchange shop

After a highly anticipated launch, Racing Master seems to be living up to the hype as NetEase and collaborator Codemasters have announced a suite of new content. From new tracks and cars to taking the action off-road, it's well worth checking in on all the latest additions to Racing Master!

Of course, the headliner here is the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife track, known as the 'Green Hell' for its difficulty. This real-world icon arrives alongside a new track inspired by sunny Mexico. And you'll be able to burn rubber with more variety than ever as the Bugatti Chiron and McLaren 570S join the garage.

Laying tarmac

But these are small potatoes compared to the two new modes being added to Racing Master. Perhaps the most important is the Map Studio, which allows players to create their own racing stages and challenges, as well as share them with the community.

Off-Road mode, meanwhile, ditches the tarmac entirely to put you behind the wheel of newly added rough-riding vehicles such as the Jeep and Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Thankfully, this update will also see players begin to receive a new Extreme-class purple car every half season, while the vehicle exchange shop lets you trade in your unwanted cars to unlock others.

I reckon these new additions will be exciting for many of you. New tracks can always be hit-or-miss, but I don't think it's hyperbolic to say that the Map Studio will inject plenty of life into Racing Master. Here's hoping it's just the start of even more exciting new content for petrolheads out there.

In the meantime, if you want to stay clued into great upcoming releases like Racing Master was, why not check in on our list of the best mobile games in soft launch? That's where we've ranked all the games that you can play ahead of their official release!