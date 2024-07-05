The first Tesla vs Tesla Battle of Polytopia esports tournament is set to take place

It's not the MOST ridiculous thing we've ever heard

The Battle of Polytopia is set to make history with the first Tesla gaming tournament

Car owners will face off at OWN Valencia to take home the gold

Tesla owner Elon Musk is a noted fan of the mobile 4x

Mobile 4x The Battle of Polytopia is set to make esports history this month, with the first Tesla-only esports tournament. Yes, you read that right, at the OWN Valencia digital entertainment tournament in Spain, two Tesla owners will face off against each other in the Battle of Polytopia, playing the game through their onboard entertainment system.

It's not as strange an idea as it first sounds. The Battle of Polytopia is famously a favourite of Tesla tycoon Elon Musk, and while the SpaceX guru has dipped in many people's estimations there is still a subset of Tesla diehards that make the Mini Cooper club look like agnostics.

The event will be hosted by Spanish gaming personalities Revol Aimar and BaleGG, and will (naturally) be played on the Tesla's in-car touchscreen. The onboard entertainment system on the Tesla, if nothing else, has boasted a large number of games, especially ones from mobile.

So, is this a new paradigm shift? Will we soon all be competing in esports from our Teslas? Probably not, but it is an interesting story. Tesla owners often feel they have a bit of an exclusive club, resulting in a passion usually only shared by collectors of classic cars (and three-wheeled vans).

So we wish them the best of luck. Here's hoping that they just remember to charge up the car before they get started.

In the meantime, are you looking for new games to play? Then why not take a look at our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to see what we think is worth playing?

Better yet you can always dig into our other list of the most anticipated mobile games of the year to see what else is around the corner in terms of releases.