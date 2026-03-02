FIFA Heroes set to team with mobile manufacturer Motorola for exclusive in-game content

Keep motoring

FIFA Heroes, the upcoming five-a-side arcade sports sim, is teaming with Motorola

The partnership will see fans playing on upcoming smartphones get preinstalled access

Meanwhile, in-game activations to mark the 2026 World Cup are also slated to take place

With the 2026 World Cup right around the corner, fans of the beautiful game are probably chomping at the bit for any taste of their favourite sport. And five-a-side sports sim FIFA Heroes is looking like an enticing choice, especially with the announcement of a brand-new partnership featuring mobile manufacturer Motorola!

Yes, that Motorola. Well, technically, it's now under Lenovo, but you know what I mean. Motorola have been announced as the official smartphone partner for FIFA Heroes. The partnership means their branding will feature heavily in-game, while FIFA Heroes looks set to be preinstalled on some of their upcoming phones.

Not only that, but players on Motorola devices will also benefit from numerous goodies and rewards. That'll include everything from currency and gems to playable characters and emotes. And since Motorola is also the official smartphone partner for the 2026 World Cup, you can expect plenty of events and activations in the lead-up to the tournament.

Kick-off time

Since EA lost the FIFA licence, we haven't seen much of the association on console. But mobile has been a different story, as this seems to be the new avenue that FIFA are pushing forward with. Which is great news for fans, although I'm sure many are hoping that FIFA Heroes may be joined by something a little more comprehensive than just arcade-style fun in the future.

In the meantime, if you're a fan of Motorola, then this'll be exciting news. Especially since it gives an extra reason to get your hands on upcoming devices such as the Razr fold if you're a footie fanatic! And for others, it shows that Motorola's revival may well be more than just corporate branding.

Still not enough football to satisfy your itchy foot (might want to get that checked by the way)? Well then, why not gear up for our list of the best football games for iOS to see what other great examples we've singled out?