The Battle of Polytopia launches Skin Pack#3 and new tribe skins in latest update

Midjiwan AB has released Skin Pack#3 for The Battle of Polytopia, letting players get their hands on 3 new cosmetics across iOS, Android, Steam and the Nintendo Switch. Switch users now also have the option to buy skins as well as compete in weekly leaderboards as they aim for the highest scores.

In the latest update for The Battle of Polytopia, players can look forward to the new Oumaji Khondor, Kickoo Ragoo, and Zebasi Anzala skins. Additionally, players can tinker around with Tribe Skins to make sure that their tribes reflect their personalities best.

In particular, these tribe costumes will spice up the aesthetics not just with new clothes but also with new buildings. Of course, to complement the overall vibe of every new skin, players can also discover new music to serenade them in the background - and, if they're lucky, they might even discover new animals as well. To top it all off, these new skins are visible in the multiplayer mode as well - even the AI opponents can rock these new looks (check out our list of the best games in this genre if you're eager for more multiplayer madness!).

To make sure you can access the tribe skins, you need to have the latest version of the game installed. Then, head to the Tribe Picker Screen and choose a tribe padlock. Press "pick", and you'll be able to purchase every skin directly. If you're playing on Steam or on the Nintendo Switch, you can purchase these as a DLC bundle.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the update for yourself, you can do so by downloading The Battle of Polytopia on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.