Code Geass: Lost Stories, the tower defence RPG based on the anime “Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion”, is now open for pre-registration

Komoe Game has announced that pre-registration sign-ups for the global version of Code Geass: Lost Stories are now open, and fans from all over the world can soon get their hands on this previously regional title. Officially licensed by Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc, co-developed by Japan’s largest gaming platform, DMM Games, and f4samurai, which is known for developing popular games such as “Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story” and “Hortensia Saga,” the upcoming tower defence RPG is bringing the hit anime “Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion” to life in a whole new way using gorgeous Live 2D visuals and thrilling strategic combat.

In Code Geass: Lost Stories, players can look forward to faithful recreations of characters and environments from the popular anime, as well as fully voiced scenes and the animation prowess of the original production staff for the series. Players can unleash their inner tactician within the game's real-time battle system, as they build the ultimate squad from fan-fave characters and Knightmare Frames.

As for the pre-registration event, players can score 3,300 Sakuradite once the 500,000-milestone is reached. For now, you can learn more about Code Geass: Lost Stories on the Google Play Store and on the iOS App Store ahead of the launch, or join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments.