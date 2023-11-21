The Battle of Polytopia is reworking its naval gameplay with new Path of the Ocean update

Midjiwan has just released a major content update for The Battle of Polytopia, which brings plenty of novel gameplay and improvements to the strategy game. Titled the Path of the Ocean, this patch has been under development for months now and introduced several new units and techs that can be used to execute creative naval strategies across gorgeous nautical-focuses maps.

The Battle of Polytopia’s Path of the Ocean update is completely reworking the naval portion of gameplay to make the experience better. Positions of the Sailing and Fishing Techs have been swapped and the cost of the Port has been lowered to 7*. The Fish and Aqua Crop resources have been added so that seafaring feels less arduous.

Several new units join the fray as well. The Raft replaces the Boat as the new baseline unit. The Scout can be unlocked at Fishing, while the Rammer will be found at the Aquaculture Tech which replaces the Whaling. There’s also the Bomber and the Juggernaut, which isn’t your typical naval unit but deals a lot of damage to its surroundings.

In addition, the new buildings include Bridges, the Market, and a Lighthouse. And all this new content can be enjoyed on two new maps. The first is Continents, which has been completely overhauled with landmasses separated by rivers. Pangea on the other hand, dials the clock back and is a single landmass surrounded by water.

Speaking about the update, Christian Lövstedt, General Manager at Polytopia developer, Midjiwan, commented: “We want Path of the Ocean to introduce our players to exciting ways to harness the power of the waves to defend their territory, or change the tides of battle with aggressive naval plays. We’re excited to roll out these features and see how our players make use of them in the new maps.”

Download The Battle of Polytopia’s latest update by downloading the game using your preferred link below.