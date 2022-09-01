Text Express: Word Adventure, the narrative word puzzler, is now available for iOS and Android

Following the initial announcement two weeks ago, GameHouse's Text Express: Word Adventure is now available for iOS and Android. As the name implies, it is a word-based puzzler, but unlike other games in the genre, Text Express promises a compelling narrative on top of solving brain teasers.

The story follows Tilly, a young engineer embarking on a journey to discover her destiny. Her adventure sees her travelling on an old train and making new friends. Outside of chilling on the train, you can also pick fruit, admire the stars and even explore ruins.

You can also customise the train to make arriving at different world landmarks feel more personal. It's a visually impressive game, which you can see by checking out the launch trailer below.

In terms of levels, Text Express has plenty to offer, with over 3500 stages spread across 37 destinations. As you progress, you'll run into over 95 speaking characters and, of course, plenty of puzzles you'll need to solve.

Developer Story Giant Games is looking to keep levels varied and challenging by mixing up the usual crossword formula. You'll find yourself combining letters to uncover hidden words in daily and seasonal challenges.

Discussing Text Express, Simonetta Lulli, CEO of GameHouse, said: “Text Express: Word Adventure is a growing world that sets no limits on how players can use their creativity. The game breaks the limits of previous word puzzle games and allows for players to relax and have fun during their ‘me time’ in a totally new and challenging experience.”

Text Express: Word Adventure is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can download it by clicking either of the links below.