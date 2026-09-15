Terraria+, the pixelated survival-crafting sim, will soon arrive on Apple Arcade

Terraria+ brings the hit survival-crafting sim to Apple Arcade for the first time

Step into a world of building, crafting, bosses and enemies to beat

Fully updated to the current 1.4.5 version, including new Dead Cells and Palworld crossover content!

While in the past it may have been dismissed as a simple Minecraft clone, I don't think that anyone would deny that Terraria now stands on its own as a titan of the genre. Soon, Apple Arcade subscribers will be able to get their hands on it too, with Terraria+ set to arrive on Apple Arcade this October!

Terraria puts you in the shoes of a lone adventurer, exploring a vast world of adventure. But unlike Minecraft, the focus is not necessarily survival. Instead, you'll explore and gradually uncover new areas by unlocking or crafting new gadgets and weapons. When you feel ready, you can even challenge the enormous boss monsters plaguing the world.

Think a Metroidvania, with a heaping dose of Minecraft on top.

Insert caving soundtrack here

I'm particularly fond of Terraria, because it was one of my most-played survival-crafting sims. And while it may have been blasphemy then, I think there are many more now who would agree with me that it might even surpass the original Minecraft.

However you feel about it, Terraria+ is a great way to jump in for newcomers and veterans alike. This version of the game is fully updated to the latest 1.4.5 version, and comes packed with even more to do, including crossover content from Palworld and Dead Cells!

All in all, it's a welcome arrival for Apple Arcade subscribers, I'm sure. And if you've ever thought you weren't getting your money's worth out of the service, Terraria offers an easy way to sink in hundreds of hours of playtime.

In the meantime, though, if you're not an Apple Arcade subscriber, then don't fret! You can try Terraria for yourself on your platform of choice, be it iOS or Android. Or, you can see what other great games are out there with our ongoing feature of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far)!