The Traitors: Anywhere lets you play the hit social deduction game via WhatsApp

Play your own version of hit social deduction show The Traitors via Whatsapp!

The Traitors: Anywhere is a ticketed social deduction experience available via the messaging platform

Take on all three iconic phases, watch the numbers dwindle and wheedle out the traitors

While the concept of a social deduction game is as old as tabletop gaming itself, it seems like only recently the concept really made the jump to the mainstream with The Traitors. Now, you'll be able to play for yourself via a surprising platform, as The Traitors: Anywhere comes to WhatsApp starting today.

Essentially, The Traitors: Anywhere is exactly as the game show functions. You'll be tasked with a mission each day, attend a Round Table to discuss with other players who is a Traitor and who is Faithful, while each night a murder takes place as the traitors gradually pick off faithfuls. It's basically Werewolf, Town of Salem and Among Us. But rather interestingly, The Traitors: Anywhere is also a ticketed game!

A win cleaner than Claudia Winkleman's fringe

Yes, for £8.99 per player, you too can participate! It sounds ludicrous, but by the sounds of things, that nets you an entirely personalised experience that plays out over the course of the week, with up to 30 players and all the same aspects as shared by the original television show.

It's definitely an interesting idea, and while the notion of paying for a ticket to a mobile game seems silly, it does seem as if this is quite the personalised experience. With it now available to play, I'm sure that reviews will come thick and fast from The Traitors faithful (pun intended) as to whether it holds a candle to the original.

Tying it specifically to WhatsApp is also indicative of the wide net that this game is looking to cast for an audience. I find it a genuinely fascinating concept, and one I'll be intrigued to find out how it performs.

Still, if you're not willing to hop into WhatsApp with your family three times a day, there are plenty more options out there for intrigue. Why not check out our list of the best mobile games like Among Us for some options?