Tennis Clash adds new themed items in second instalment of the ITF World Tennis eChampionship

Wildlife Studios and the International Tennis Federation have teamed up to bring new branded content to celebrate the World Tennis eChampionship within Tennis Clash. In particular, the second instalment of the online-only event will bring tournament-branded virtual courts, so you can expect to see a Themed String, Themed Outfit, and Themed Bag as well. You can also look forward to the return of the “Future of Tennis String” event.

“Tennis Clash is the world’s most popular mobile tennis game and the ITF is proud to continue our partnership with its creators, Wildlife Studios, providing fans with an unparalleled virtual tennis experience,” says Kelly Fairweather, ITF chief executive officer. “We are also delighted that the proceeds from purchases of the ‘Future of Tennis String’ will be invested in ITF development programmes, helping us fulfil our mission of delivering tennis for future generations.”

If you're looking for more sports titles to play on your mobile device, why not take a look at our list of the best sports games on Android?

“The Wildlife Studios team is dedicated to pushing the boundaries and innovating mobile tennis gaming,” says Felipe Mendes. “This next instalment of the ITF World Tennis eChampionship in Tennis Clash, featuring a themed season, exciting tournaments, and exclusive branded content, highlights our commitment to delivering the ultimate tennis experience.”

If you're keen on experiencing the update yourself, you can do so by downloading Tennis Clash on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.