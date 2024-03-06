Tennis Clash is collaborating with the French Tennis Federation for 2024's Roland-Garros eSeries

The Rolland Garros eSeries will take place over the next few weeks, with a €5,000 cash prize

Three open qualifiers and a Grand Tour Season leading to the finals with the eight best players

Renowned tennis player Gilles Simon will be a part of the top eight as a wild card entrant

Wildlife Studios has just announced an exciting collaboration with the French Tennis Federation in Tennis Clash. Get ready to grab your racquets because the 2024 Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault is almost upon us after the game successfully hosted the Australian Open last year. Thanks to the event, fans will receive a thrilling opportunity to compete in the world's biggest eTennis competition.

Starting March 7th, you can dive into a series of events leading up to the Final Stage at Roland-Garros Stadium on May 25th. With three open qualifiers and The Grand Tour Season, you will have multiple chances to showcase their skills and secure a spot in the prestigious Final Stage.

Between March 7th and April 16th, all the qualifiers will take place. At the same time, more advanced players will be competing in a high-octane four-week marathon of matches from March 25th to April 21st in the Grand Tour Season. Finally, all the highest rankers from these stages will advance for the ultimate battle.

The Final Stage is to be held at the iconic Roland-Garros Stadium, and will see the eight top players, including renowned tennis star Gilles Simon, battling it out for the title of the 2024 Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault champion and a cash prize of €5,000. To commemorate the event, the game will be updated to feature a replica of Court Philippe-Chatrier, branded outfits, themed bags, and the return of the Roland-Garros Strings.

Speaking about the tournament, Gilles Simon said: “I'm thrilled to have been invited to participate in the Final Stage of this esports event. Tennis Clash allows me to bridge my two lifelong passions: tennis and video games. It's a significant challenge, but I'm ready to embrace it!”

Finally, you can get your hands on some RG Tokens by playing multiple game modes in Tennis Clash, which can be used to unlock exclusive branded items from current and previous collaborations.

Download Tennis Clash now for free.