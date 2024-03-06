The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land Celebrates Women’s Day with Girl Power event

Bring awareness to violence against women by participating in the event

The Walking Dead: No Man's Land is honouring Women's Day with its Girl Power event

All participating guilds will use the name GIRL POWER

Any guild that supports the cause can write #GirlPower in its description

Turn-based RPG The Walking Dead: No Man's Land is honouring Women's Day by hosting a Girl Power event. During the event, female-identifying players will band together to battle the walkers. The event was initially created in late 2020 by a group of roughly ten female players who wanted to play together for a week in honour of Women's Day.

At the time, the small group hoped to get 40 female participants, enough to fill two guilds. However, during the first event on March 8th, 2021, 500 women players joined forces and collected stars in Challenge Mode. These women quickly dominated about 25 country-specific leaderboards and were at the top of worldwide leaderboards.

During the event, players are primarily arranged into guilds by score. All participating guilds have the same name, GIRL POWER, and motto, "United we survive and thrive", for the duration of the event. This week, the Girl Power event celebrates its fourth anniversary. DECA Games has been supporting the event since Netflix purchased the game. Before that, developer Next Games supported the first two events with in-game ads, special weapons and surprise gifts.

By placing high on the leaderboards, the guild's description, "Violence against women is not a game", gains visibility. Any regular guild that supports this is welcome to write #GirlPower in its description, regardless of the gender(s) of its members.

The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land is a multiplayer mobile strategy title in which you can relive the story of the television series. You’ll collect and upgrade familiar characters like Shane, Ezekiel, and Yumiko. Build your shelter, manage resources, and upgrade your weapons. You'll also participate in strategic battles against the dead and the living.

The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land is available on Google Play and the App Store. To learn more about the game and keep up with the latest news, follow it on Facebook, Instagram, or X (Twitter).