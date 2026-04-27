Ten Valkyrie beginner's guide - 6 tips for becoming a mighty warrior
| Ten Valkyrie
- Ragnarok is coming, and only the Valkyries can stop him
- You've gotta raise up a Valkyrie army to take down Loki and his army
- It's not easy to train the best warriors, but you have to start somewhere
Ragnarok is coming, again! It seems that when you're dealing with anything related to Norse mythology, the end of the world (AKA Ragnarok) seems to be consistently hanging over their heads. It's the final conflict between the gods, giants, humans, and monsters of the world that will eventually destroy everything. However, the gods have prepared for this, and amongst their most fierce warriors are the Valkyries. These divine warrior ladies have been trying for the end times for who knows how long, and now they're being called up to fight. That's where Ten Valkyrie comes into play, and where you come in to play it.
Ten Valkyrie is a 2D side-scroller beat-em-up-style game where you lead a team of Valkyries against all sorts of monsters and men. You only control one at a time, with the option to have other Valkyries who will support you in battle. Unfortunately, Loki, the main villain of the story, set the Valkyries back some ways, so you'll have a lot of catching up to do. All of the Valkyries and their facilities start at square one, so you'll be quite vulnerable when the fighting begins. Luckily, there's still time to get stronger and better, and here is some guidance to help you along the way.
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Tip #1: Auto-Battle IS Pause
Whether this was unintentional or not, Ten Valkyrie has taken a similar route to the Dark Souls series. Specifically, there is no pause. When you're in a stage fighting monsters, bosses, bounties, or basically any situation where you have to hit things, there is no way to stop the action. You can visit every menu under the Nordic sun, but enemies will relentlessly attack you while you're calmly browsing. This is where Auto-Battle serves a much-needed function in addition to giving your fingers a rest. Whenever you decide to browse, buy, summon, enhance, upgrade, or anything not involving the fight, turn on Auto-Battle to keep your Valkyrie alive (as long as she's strong enough, that is).
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Tip #2: Go manual for Boss Battles
Stages are broken up into regular and challenge levels with a boss fight to cap off each one, serving as the barrier between you and progress. Boss stages are pretty simple in that it's just you and the boss, and the first one to die loses. No matter how strong you think your Valkyrie is, Auto-Battle isn't the most strategic option. While it will automatically attack and use skills, it won't dodge, and that's how you avoid the big bad boss attacks that can kill you in a matter of seconds. Boss fights can actually be quite challenging and dangerous, so this is where you need to take control. Just being able to avoid the worst of the damage will exponentially improve your chances of beating the big baddie.
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Tip #3: Blaze through the Mission Prompts
As with many games of this nature, Ten Valkyrie is no stranger to offering you a little guidance. The truth is that there are so many menus and aspects to track that you'll often forget what you have available. There are nineteen quintillion ways to make your Valkyrie stronger, and you need to keep track of them, which is what the mission prompts do. Aside from leading you through the tutorial, they also serve as constant reminders of things you should be doing. The missions are varied, from killing specific enemies to performing upgrades to taking on specific activities. They're designed to keep your gameplay varied while helping you progress gradually but still effectively.
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Tip #4: Stat Boosts vs. Level Ups
Ten Valkyrie is an Idle RPG at its heart, but it gives you the option to take control when you feel like it. As your selected Valkyrie fights, she'll complete missions, earn gold, and pick up flasks of EXP. Now, these are the two main currencies for making your Valkyrie stronger, and they have very different effects. EXP is used to increase the overall level of your Valkyrie, giving her a general power boost and taking her closer to Rebirth so that she gets stronger next time around. Gold is used to increase the levels of individual stats like Attack, Defense, HP, Crit Rate, and more. While levelling up sounds more practical (and flashy), it's the individual stat boosts that make the most difference, so save your gold for that reason.
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Tip #5: Push until you lose
Games like these have a very effective method of lulling you into a comfortable state of confidence where it feels like your Valkyrie is untouchable. This is a common trap that can cause you to slack off and let the auto-systems in place do their thing. However, Ten Valkyrie doesn't mess around and will casually jump thousands of points in power between levels, stages, and what-have-you. But you can use this to your advantage to get an idea of where to spend your resources and what to save. So, whether it's the main stages, the bounties, or the various dungeons, set the thing to Auto-Battle and just see how far you can get. Take note of the enemy types and their behaviours to pinpoint your weaknesses and then do a mass level-up, stat increase, and equipment upgrade combo.
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Tip #6: Save Soul Stones for new skills
You know them; you love them (subjective); the Soul Stones are here to play. As you might expect, Soul Stones are connected to the different Valkyries you can play as or have as your support character. When you have enough, you can summon the related Valkyrie and then use any additional ones you get after that to enhance their skills or unlock new ones. While enhancing is another way to increase your power, it limits your skill range and variety. It's better to have multiple low-level skills that cover a wider base than one or two really strong skills with limited effectiveness. The problem is that unlocking new skills gets more expensive very fast, so you should start saving your Soul Stones once you've reached a solid enhancement level that can carry you for a while. You can't be skilled without skills, baby.