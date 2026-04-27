Ten Valkyrie beginner's guide - 6 tips for becoming a mighty warrior

Ragnarok is coming, and only the Valkyries can stop him

You've gotta raise up a Valkyrie army to take down Loki and his army

It's not easy to train the best warriors, but you have to start somewhere

Ragnarok is coming, again! It seems that when you're dealing with anything related to Norse mythology, the end of the world (AKA Ragnarok) seems to be consistently hanging over their heads. It's the final conflict between the gods, giants, humans, and monsters of the world that will eventually destroy everything. However, the gods have prepared for this, and amongst their most fierce warriors are the Valkyries. These divine warrior ladies have been trying for the end times for who knows how long, and now they're being called up to fight. That's where Ten Valkyrie comes into play, and where you come in to play it.

Ten Valkyrie is a 2D side-scroller beat-em-up-style game where you lead a team of Valkyries against all sorts of monsters and men. You only control one at a time, with the option to have other Valkyries who will support you in battle. Unfortunately, Loki, the main villain of the story, set the Valkyries back some ways, so you'll have a lot of catching up to do. All of the Valkyries and their facilities start at square one, so you'll be quite vulnerable when the fighting begins. Luckily, there's still time to get stronger and better, and here is some guidance to help you along the way.