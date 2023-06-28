Teeny Tiny Town lets you merge and build your own little city while solving puzzles, out now on iOS and Android

Studio Short Circuit has announced the official launch of Teeny Tiny Town, the studio's building-slash-puzzle game that's out now on iOS and Android. Players can look forward to crafting their own small town by combining items on a grid-based board to expand their little city.

As the title of the game suggests, Teeny Tiny Town tasks players with merging and building a little city all while collecting gold from their structures to unlock more items. Everyone has to start somewhere, so players will first have to merge trees and create houses, then merge them as well to craft residences on a grander scale. They will also need to manage their resources wisely, as well as put their puzzle-solving skills to the test with challenging obstacles they have to overcome across multiple levels.

Ultimately, players will aim to expand their town as much as they can before the board hits its limits. Apart from urban planning prowess, players can also put their skills to the test by competing against others on global leaderboards, all amidst relaxing ambient sounds and a meditative soundtrack. Plus, the game offers multi-language support in French, Swedish, Hindi, Russian, German, and Spanish.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading the aptly titled Teeny Tiny Town on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.