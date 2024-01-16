Teeny Tiny Town brings the holiday cheer in latest update

Short Circuit Studio has just released a thrilling update for Teeny Tiny Town, which allows players to enjoy the holiday season in the small city puzzle builder. The major patch brings some new additions to the game in the form of some festive fun alongside a few gameplay modifiers that will get you strategizing and a Christmasy theme to keep that holiday spirit alive. Check out the trailer embedded below to get a feel of what the update includes.

Christmas may be over, but the holidays are still in full swing in Teeny Tiny Town, allowing players to engage in some X-mas fun in the latest update. In addition, everything will look and feel much better as the entire UI/UX and graphics have been enhanced to ensure a much more immersive experience for players. Add to that some tricky gameplay modifiers, and you have the perfect challenge waiting for you.

Teeny Tiny Town is a minimalistic, yet entertaining game that tasks players with merging and building a little town across a board. Players must ensure that the city’s inhabitants are happy and healthy before the grid is at its limit. If you're curious and want to know more about the game, then take a look at this Teeny Tiny Town review by Will Quick.

And if games like this sound like something up your alley, be sure to take a gander at this list of some of the best strategy games to play on iOS!

Can’t wait to take on the new challenge? Then download Teeny Tiny Town now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. For more information, you can head over to the official website or follow the rest of the community on X (Twitter) to stay updated on all the latest developments.