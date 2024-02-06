Teeny Tiny Town launches Valentine's Day update with limited-time event and theme

Teeny Tiny Town tasks you with collecting hearts to unlock V-Day themes

You can earn hearts by merging items

The event will only last for a limited time

Short Circuit Studio has announced a scintillating Valentine's Day update for Teeny Tiny Town, letting players experience all the feels with new themes and a special quest. Your town might be tiny, but love can be larger than life, right?

In the latest update for Teeny Tiny Town, you can look forward to a limited-time quest where you can unlock the special V-Day theme within the relaxing puzzler. All you have to do is gather a total of 1000 hearts, which, in turn, you can accomplish by strategic merging. Once you collect all the necessary hearts, you can then bask in the warm and fuzzy feelings of love and romance across your city of hearts.

Are you on the hunt for more games where you can kick back, relax, and indulge in some meditative vibes from your mobile device? Why not take a look at our list of the most relaxing games on Android to get your fill? Check out our Teeny Tiny Town review too while you're at it!

In case you're not familiar with the game, Teeny Tiny Town lets you construct your small town by merging items and clearing challenges across diverse levels. As you merge and expand your territory, you can unlock a variety of structures to grow your tiny town. You can also compete in the global leaderboards, all presented with relaxing Zen-like visuals.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Teeny Tiny Town on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, or join the community of followers on Twitter.