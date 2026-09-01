Set sail in Wild Water World with 210 free draws to claim

Preferred Partner Feature

A launch packed with rewards, both in-game and beyond

210 free draws available at launch — including Legendary heroes

Massive IRL giveaways with top-tier tech prizes up for grabs

Build, expand, and defend your stronghold on the open seas

Eworld Game's apocalyptic survival sim, Wild Water World, is now live on iOS and Android and ready to take players into an ocean adventure after a cataclysmic event submerges the land. If you've been testing the waters during pre-registration and feel ready to dip your toes in, here’s a deep dive into what’s in store — and we promise that will be the last of the water puns!

Wild Water World sets you adrift on a small raft as you try to survive the end of the world. You'll salvage resources you find floating around the ocean until you eventually build, expand, and establish your own stronghold on the seas. As you progress, you'll come across fellow survivors you can rescue and recruit to make your floating haven thrive.

Of course, as you grow your settlement, you'll also attract the attention of would-be pirates looking to tear down everything you've built, so you'll need to defend yourself from these looters - not to mention fend off sharks and all sorts of sea predators hunting for their next meal.

To celebrate the official launch and its pre-registration milestone achievement, Wild Water World is also offering a host of giveaways to help kickstart your ocean adventure, including 210 free draws from the recruitment pool, which you can claim simply by logging in. This means you’ll have the chance to recruit Legendary heroes to your lineup and buff up your shelter with rare collection sets.

There’s also a host of IRL prizes up for grabs by joining the “Drifting Sea Party” event where you can unleash your creativity by weaving the perfect post-apocalyptic tale! Craft your ocean-themed story inspired by the world of Wild Water World and, if it's enchanting enough, you might just snag yourself an iPhone 17 Pro, a PlayStation 5 Pro, or a Nintendo Switch 2.

If you're more of a digital-only player, you'll be happy to know that Google Play, App Store, Amazon, and MyCard gift cards worth up to $200 are available too. Plus, you might even win an in-game pack worth $100, which includes 10 Universal Legendary Hero Fragments and 30 Recruitment Cards.

Simply share your creation on your social media or video platform of choice, using the hashtags #WildWaterWorld and #DriftingSeaParty. AI tools are also welcome to help bring your ideas to life. The deadline is September 10th at 15:59 (UTC), so make sure you post your story and fill out the official entry form before then.

If you're ready to embark on a sea-faring adventure (you might even have to challenge those aforementioned pirates to a dance-off), you can download Wild Water World on iOS and Android today.

You can also keep track of all of Wild Water World’s latest updates by following the games’ official Hompage and Discord channels.