Fareidolia is a cosy, anime-style release from publisher Nexon and Blue Archive devs IO

Fareidolia is the newest release from publisher Nexon and developer IO

It depicts a world called Anima City, and sees you take on the role of an official

Living alongside a cast of characters called 'mates' it promises a mix of immersive story and interactions

While Gamescom may have been a trend-setting (and record-breaking) event by all accounts, the calendar is now speedily headed towards the next major show. And ahead of Tokyo Game Show, we've had the unveiling of a brand-new release from publisher Nexon in the form of their anime-style game Fareidolia.

Previously known as Project RX, Fareidolia sees you taking up residence in Anima City as the director of the so-called Anima City Restoration Center. Not only that, but you'll find yourself living alongside an eclectic cast of ladies known as 'Mates' as you take on the dual role of head of Tasogare Hall, the organisation's offices.

Fare out man

But while we have information on the cast, such as the constantly broke catgirl Shami and the laid-back Minieh, there's still precious little we know about Fareidolia's actual gameplay. By all accounts, it looks as though there'll be a significant social element with your cast of fellow residents, and the previous Project RX teaser hints at combat too.

However, if you're lucky enough to be attending Tokyo Game Show later this year, then you might be in luck. Because Fareidolia's first hands-on demo is set to debut there, and more than likely details will quickly make their way out to the rest of us.

Personally, I'm intrigued to see how much Fareidolia leans into the cosiness and social aspect compared to combat and more traditional RPG aspects. With the team behind Blue Archive on it, however, at the very least it's likely to be a feature-rich and deep game for fans to sink their teeth into.

Still, if you want to keep up with what's been hitting mobile already this year, then there's no better place to check than our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far). Our constantly updated list gives a rundown of all the best launches from the last eight months.