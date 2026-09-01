Clash of Clans sees the return of WWE Superstars in The Hunt for John Cena

Basic Clashanomics

Clash of Clans is set to see the return of its WWE collaboration

Running until September 30th, this time it's John Cena taking centre stage

Hunt down his base and raid it successfully for an exclusive Cody Rhodes statue marking their rivalry

Clash of Clans will be seeing its popular collaboration with WWE make a welcome return this month, and this time around it's none other than fan-favourite John Cena taking centre stage. Available until September 30th, this new collaboration challenges you to take down Cena's in-game base in a special raid packed with rewards.

The set-up is the 17-time World Champion's rivalry with fellow wrestler Cody Rhodes spilling over into the world of Clash of Clans. By seeking out Cena's base and successfully raiding it, you'll unlock a limited-time Cody Rhodes statue to commemorate your victory.

Five moves of doom

Naturally, with such a huge roster of superstars, there's also plenty of other guest appearances throughout this event as well. Alexa Bliss, The Undertaker and others will all appear in the guise of characters such as the Archer Queen and Grand Warden, just like in the previous event.

Not only that, but you'll be able to dress up your village with new WWE Money in the Bank-themed decorations, as well as grab WWE-themed chests packed with rewards including a guaranteed Cody Rhodes skin. And don't worry if you got the skin in the previous collaboration, as you'll instead receive a guaranteed gold skin!

At a time when wrestling as a whole is hitting levels of popularity not seen since the golden age of the 80s, it seems only fitting that another big hitter in Clash of Clans is being graced by their presence. So jump in, and see if you can't find out where John Cena has been hiding all this time...

In the meantime, if you find yourself hankering for more strategic fun on mobile, why not take a look at our list of the best strategy games on Android, for some of our favourite picks of the genre you can play right now?