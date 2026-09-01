Dungeon Rush beginner's guide - 5 tips to master endless dungeon crawling

Just because it's an idle RPG doesn't mean you should slack off! Let our Dungeon Rush beginner's guide help you get your hero through each stage unscathed.

While most dungeon crawlers will have you stressing out over your team comps before taking on the dungeon's depths, Dungeon Rush is, well, a rush. Basically, you rush into the dungeon non-stop until you die, revive, and repeat - and there's nothing you can do to stop your hero from going at it again and again.

The auto-battling here is, however, part of what makes the whole experience click. It's an idle RPG, after all, and as long as your hero keeps charging headfirst into battle with no regard for his personal safety, the gameplay loop never ends - which is why I've put together this little Dungeon Rush beginner's guide so that you can help your hero survive for as long as he possibly can as a complete newbie.

Tip #1: Tap the flying chest

Early on, you won't really have a whole lot of resources to work with - in fact, the very first thing my hero did as soon as he stepped inside the dungeon was die. That's because you won't have the right gear equipped just yet, which is why every time you see a treasure chest with wings flitting about your screen, you need to tap it to get random rewards.

These can be precious Gems you can use to unlock Mastery levels (essentially skill upgrades with bonuses), or the all-important loot boxes, which will be the lifeblood of your dungeon-crawling adventure.

Tip #2: Loot boxes over idle progression

And speaking of loot boxes, these are essentially what will help you survive every run. You might be tempted to leave the upgrades to the AFK progression, but you won't get far relying on idle rewards alone. If you leave everything running on its own for hours on end, you'll come back and find that your hero hasn't really progressed much, and that he'll keep repeating the same level over and over again without your help.

This is where the loot boxes come in. Levelling up lets you set parameters for the Auto-Loot, which is whether you want to keep or sell gear of certain rarities as you go along. Each time you equip something of higher value, your combat power increases, and so does your survivability. It's the only way to get past that nasty mini-boss that one-shots you as soon as you enter a stage, so make sure you prioritise the Auto-Loot feature in the Mastery tab to make the most of your loot boxes (use your Gems here!).

Tip #3: Level up while you're away

What you CAN leave to the idle progression system is your bar for levelling up. Each time you grind, you gain experience points to fill up that bar until you reach the next level - and unlocking them as soon as possible means you can boost your combat skills in the dungeon too.

Simply leave and come back after a few hours to "grind" without actually grinding. At Level 3, you unlock the Store, where you can purchase extra resources or put your Gems to good use. At Level 4, you unlock the raid dungeons where you can farm resources like loot boxes and summons, and at Level 5, you unlock Companions (essentially pets). At Level 15, you unlock Events (PvP and Boss Rush), while at Level 20, you unlock the Cultist Ritual dungeon and so on.

Tip #4: Keep the vibration on

Settings are usually a personal preference, but for this Dungeon Rush beginner's guide, it's important to know how you can use the Settings to your advantage - in particular, you need to keep the Vibration setting on.

Why? Because once you've unlocked your Auto-Loot function, your phone will vibrate to let you know you've snagged some high-rarity gear, and the system will prompt you on whether or not you want to equip it or sell it. I can't tell you how useful this seemingly insignificant feature has been for me, especially when I'm not paying attention!

Tip #5: Ads are everything

Now, it may be frustrating, but there's no way around it - ads are everything in Dungeon Rush. You can double your rewards, increase your summons, grab extra pickaxes, and so much more - and resources are very, very scarce here.

Your summons, for instance, let you grab Companions that are crucial to survivability in the dungeon. These pets can add extra DPS, provide continuous healing, or deal AoE damage you won't otherwise be able to deal on your own (again, the summons can be farmed in the Zombie Outbreak dungeon, but you also need ads to increase those entry keys).

And that's it for our Dungeon Rush beginner's guide! The automated features might lull you into a false sense of security, so make sure you play an active part in strengthening your hero too and not just leaving everything to the system. The minimalist aesthetics should keep you focused, after all, so laziness is no excuse!