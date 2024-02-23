Earn your share of the grand prize during the Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells Gringotts Bank event

Beat seven main progression puzzles in a row to win.

100 players will compete to earn a share of the grand prize.

Casual puzzle game Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is introducing a new Gringotts-bank-themed event. During the Gringotts Treasure event, you can earn tons of rewards, including a grand prize.

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is a match-3 puzzle game set in the fantastical world of Harry Potter. As you progress through the game, you’ll unlock iconic moments from the films, including Fred and George's pranks and Hagrid caring for magical creatures at Hogwarts.

In Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, you can master new spells that can help you complete levels. For instance, you can use your spells to break explosives and remove obstacles such as Chocolate Frogs and Potions.

The Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Gringotts Event tasks you with completing a series of puzzles. To win, you will need to finish 7 Main Progression Puzzles consecutively within a 24-hour period.

If you lose a level while participating in the event, you lose the competition and must wait for the next round to play again. During the event, you'll be matched with 100 other players against whom you'll compete. To win, you'll need to beat both the other players and the clock.

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is out now on Google Play, the App Store, Amazon Kindle, and Facebook. To keep up with all the latest Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells news, check out the game's official website. You can also learn more by following the game on Facebook, Instagram, or X (Twitter).

Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells was created by Portkey Games, the developer behind the hit console and PC game Hogwarts Legacy and mobile game Hogwarts Mystery. As you may have guessed from the company's name, Portkey Games specializes in creating games that take place in the Harry Potter Universe. Visit the developer's website to learn more about Portkey Games and their other Harry Potter game titles.