TAT Rumble is an upcoming retro-styled fighting game launching soon on Android and iOS

Show off your skills in the renowned Twelve Anonymous Tournament

Retro-styled pixed-art 2D fighting game for Android and iOS

Combines elements of CCG, fighting, and slots

Will release on June 6th

Kreation Verse has just announced pre-registration for their latest title, TAT Rumble, which is a retro-styled pixel art game for Android and iOS. A captivating combination of CCG, fighting, and slots, TAT Rumble promises to take you on an electric ride back to the 90s era.

TAT Rumble features breathtaking combat alongside anime-styled characters as you take part in 2D fights. The game uses iconic super move animations that have been designed by Tatsuro Iwamoto, who’s renowned for his work on Capcom’s Ace Attorney series. Add to that the slots mechanic and it's sounding like a distinctive experience like never before.

As per the in-game lore, an exhilarating Twelve Anonymous Tournament was organised by Rufus Inc., the company behind the Martial Byte genetics technology. This novel machinery allows them to gather the skills of the legendary TAT masters and then transfer them to a regular person. That’s where you come in.

Mobile players in the game can also make use of this Martial Byte technology, which has resulted in a massive increase in the number of tournament attendees. Interest levels are off the charts and you're able to create your very own character using Martial Byte. You can finally channel your inner fighting champion and unleash it in front of the outside world.

The tournament itself has no limits, as you participate in a martial arts championship where restrictions do not exist. As a result, all the best fighters from all over the planet have made it here in search of dominance, riches, and popularity.

Tat Rumble is slated to release next week, on June 6th. You can currently pre-register on the App Store or Google Play by clicking on your preferred link below. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. For more information, visit the official website or follow their X page to stay updated on all the latest developments.