Targeted tasks you with trying to escape the clutches of The Don, coming soon to Android

Glitchy Frame Studio has announced the upcoming launch of Targeted, the studio's investigative puzzler where one wrong move means Game Over. As an ex-mafia member, you'll have to keep your wits about you as you try to uncover clues in an underground garage to testify against The Don. You'll have to stay vigilant, though - given you're the titular target.

In Targeted, you'll need to observe and escape once you spot anything incriminating before the gangsters attack. There are over a hundred clues to scour the scene for, with a special achievement system you can try your hand at. If you're feeling a little competitive, you can even see if your skills are on point on the global leaderboards.

The game also features multiple difficulty levels to keep those rage-quit-inducing fits at bay. After the official release, you can look forward to a new mode as well - in particular, the Anomaly mode will welcome paranormal phenomena to the fray to spice things up a little.

Does all that sound fab to you? If you're on the hunt for more ways you can hone your powers of observation, why not take a look at our list of the best detective games on Android to get your fill?

There's no official release date or window just yet, but suffice it to say you can get your hands on this intriguing title within the year. It will launch on Steam as well as on Android via Google Play for a planned price tag of $4.99 a pop or your local equivalent. It will feature multi-language support in English, Hungarian, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and more.

For now, you can also join the community of followers on the official website or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.