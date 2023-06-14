TapTap puts indie games in the spotlight with its upcoming Pocket Playfest: An Indie Celebration

TapTap has announced a massive 14-day event called Pocket Playfest: An Indie Celebration, which will bring players and developers together for all things indie from June 16th to the 29th. As the title suggests, the event seems like a bit of a love letter to indie games on mobile and comes as a way for gamers to support indie devs on the popular games discovery platform.

During Pocket Playfest, developers will be able to showcase their indie games and players can get their hands on these exclusive titles while voting for their favourites at the same time. The game that wins the players' votes round after round will rise up the ranks until only one game is crowned the winner in the first-ever Players’ Choice award.

Of course, this includes awesome prizes for both the devs and the players, such as resources and tools provided by TapTap for the devs and 10 grand prizes of $1000 for the players.

“We are excited to provide a platform for indie mobile game developers to showcase their creativity to the gaming community,” says Allen Yao, a community manager for TapTap. “The Pocket Playfest is an opportunity for game enthusiasts to discover that there are incredible games and indie devs on mobile that would’ve been relatively hard to find in today’s gaming landscape.”

While waiting, you can always check out other games for free via our list of the best free games on mobile at the moment. And if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you'll have to be on Android to participate in Pocket Playfest. TapTap is available for both Android and iOS devices, but the event itself will only be accessible on an Android device. To make sure you get your slice of the pie, you can opt to download the app through an Android emulator if you're an iOS user.