Tacticool has just hit the 30 million downloads milestone

MY.GAMES has just announced that its 5v5 co-op shooter on mobile, Tacticool, has been downloaded over a whopping 30 million times. The game has amassed a humongous following in around four years of launch, generating over $75 million in the process. It’s also been one of the best-performing games for the studio and easily makes its top-five list of all time.

In Tacticool, players take part in high-octane firefights against the enemy team or zombies, in visually breathtaking regions. These areas feature destructible environments and the game’s realistic physics system is the cherry on the top. Players are encouraged to experiment and can try out as many playstyles as they want.

The game is full of content for players, with over 30 different operators possessing unique skills and more than 80 weapons and special equipment such as drones and cars with machine guns. Tacticool’s gameplay takes place over 19 interactive maps, each offering distinctive challenges and environments.

In over four years, Tacticool has also built quite the play base, standing strong at 800 clans. Several community features like squads, clans, and voice chat have also been baked in. If you're looking to start off your shooting journey right now, check out this list of essential tips and tricks for Tacticool.

Discussing the title’s popularity, Vladimir Nikolsky, CEO of MY.GAMES, said: "Tacticool is one of MY.GAMES top performing games for good reason - it’s one of the most intense mobile shooters, constantly challenging players’ skills with 4 minute matches unfolding in varied levels and locations that change during the game, making it full of surprises. The creative spirit of the developer team and continued support from the players means Tacticool will continue to grow and evolve, with exciting new game elements in development, and plenty more to announce over the coming months.”

Looking to give the game a go? Then download Tacticool now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.