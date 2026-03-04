Tacticool is bringing Wolf to its world through a thrilling Payday collab

The masked heist crew will now storm Tacticool

Payday crossover introduces Wolf as a new Epic Operator

Mask system adds gameplay perks to Bank Robbery matches

Event Pass and Robbery Rush rewards run until March 25th

Pulling off the perfect heist usually involves planning, teamwork, and a decent mask. Now it also involves a mobile shooter.

Tacticool is teaming up with Payday for a limited-time Robbery Rush event running from March 4th to 25th. The crossover folds the style and chaos of Payday’s bank jobs directly into Tacticool’s Bank Robbery mode, complete with themed mechanics, cosmetics, and a familiar masked crew member.

The headline addition is Wolf, one of Payday’s most recognisable operators. In Tacticool, he arrives as a new Epic Operator built for aggressive play, carrying a super weapon designed to lock down key areas of the map. In the right hands and with a team actually paying attention, he can turn a messy firefight into something a bit more controlled.

More interesting, though, is the new mask system being added to Bank Robbery mode. Before each match, you’ll pick a mask that grants gameplay perks, subtly shaping how you approach the mission.

Some cater toward survivability, others toward offensive pressure, and the designs themselves borrow heavily from Payday’s unmistakable aesthetic. Even the bank map has been given a small visual refresh to sell the crossover.

The event also comes packed with themed rewards. Expect Payday-style avatars, a Flame Mask weapon skin, cosmetic mask variants, and Tacticons – expressive stickers you can drop mid-match. These unlock through progression or by spending event currency.

There’s also a dedicated Event Pass with both free and premium tiers, offering resources, cosmetics, and additional gear as you progress. Hit the community milestone during the event, and everyone walks away with a special Tacticon. Well, time to grab your crew and see if you can pull off the perfect heist in Tacticool.

If you’re curious where Tacticool sits among the competition, you can always check out our list of the top shooters on iOS to see what else is worth loading onto your phone.