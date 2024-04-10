Taco: Hamster Hero will bring chaotic action to mobile in a few days

Can you help save his humble abode?

Help save Taco's home by clearing hordes of unrelenting enemies

Customize the hamster with a bunch of outfits and skills

Tentative release on April 12th

Taco’s home is in danger and you’re the only one powerful enough to help save it. Who’s Taco? Well, he’s a hamster that’s about to embark on an epic adventure to rescue his house from impending doom in Global Outlier’s latest project, Taco: Hamster Hero. In this captivating tale coming to Android and iOS, Taco must use his skills to overcome the menacing creatures threatening his abode.

It's no easy job to protect one’s home but Taco: Hamster Hero sees the titular hero embrace his bravery and determination, as he rises to become the beacon of hope for others. With your help, Taco will face off against over 100 enemies simultaneously, using his strength and creativity to emerge victorious.

As you guide Taco through his quest, you'll experience engaging gameplay with easy one-hand controls. Navigate the world with precision and lead Taco to glory as he battles his way through intense stages filled with danger and reward.

Before you go on, here’s a list of the best action games on Android!

Each stage presents its own challenges, testing Taco's skills and your strategic prowess. Gameplay is similar to Vampire Hero, so if you're a fan of that game like many others, you're assured to enjoy Taco’s journey.

But Taco isn't alone in his fight - you'll have the opportunity to customize his abilities with several costumes, each offering distinctive bonuses and styles. Experiment with different combinations to tailor Taco's strengths to your playstyle and watch as he becomes an unstoppable force on the battlefield.

With its unique roguelike gameplay, Taco: Hamster Hero offers endless possibilities for combat and exploration. The stages keep getting tougher, so you're guaranteed to be always on your feet. And with each victory, you'll inch closer to restoring peace to Taco's once-tranquil home.

Pre-register for Taco: Hamster Hero now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is set to release on April 12th for free with in-app purchases.