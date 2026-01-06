True Skate+ lets you play the most realistic skateboarding experience on mobile via Apple Arcade

The only thing you're missing is the scrapes and bruises

True Skate+ brings the hit physics-driven skating sim to Apple Arcade

Take on the challenge of learning how to control the tech-deck-style skateboard

Explore real-world inspired skate parks and learn how to perform authentic tricks

Ever since the 90s, skateboarding has been a shorthand for coolness. But as anyone who's actually tried it will attest, it's a lot more difficult than it looks. Fortunately, if you want to experience skating to its fullest without breaking any bones, you've got True Skate!

And even better, if you've been considering this amazing skating simulator but never found the time or money, then you can soon play it as part of your Apple Arcade subscription! That's right, True Skate is finally set to debut later this week, according to its App Store listing.

True Skate sees you take control of your virtual board by using your fingers. Translating real-world skating styles with physics-driven mechanics to something a little like using a Tech Deck. You'll have all the fun of pulling off real-world tricks, exploring realistic skate parks and learning how to master its own special brand of controls.

Skate or die, dude, you either skate or you die

True Skate is undoubtedly one of those niche but must-play releases for fans of the fine art of skateboarding. There's a reason we've got plenty of True Skate guides waiting in the wings , though, as much like the real thing, this is hardly for the faint of heart or short of patience. But the payoff is probably one of the most authentic recreations you can get on mobile of skating.

Fortunately, all you'll need to worry about is the challenge of mastering the controls and unlocking an entire world's worth of skating action. Because the one upside to this super-realistic take on the sport is that you won't have to worry about all the bumps and bruises that come from learning!

