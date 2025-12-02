Resident Evil Survival Unit guide for beginners

Preferred Partner Feature

7 top tips for surviving Zombies

The sentiment of the Resident Evil series can be summed up as, " Oh damn, this place is absolutely horrible. How do I get out of here with most of my flesh intact?" Depending on which title you play, you'll be placed into the shoes of trained personnel or civilians having the worst day ever. But with Resident Evil Survival Unit, you'll be placed in all sorts of shoes since it's about putting a team (or unit, if you will) together to survive a deadly outbreak.

Unlike other titles in the series, RESU is all about strategic planning and resource management to build defenses, survive, and take back the city. Things will start pretty rough, but with these top tips, you’ll get started on the right foot by getting your base up together and stomping those mutated nasties before they get close enough to bite.