Resident Evil Survival Unit guide for beginners
7 top tips for surviving Zombies
The sentiment of the Resident Evil series can be summed up as, " Oh damn, this place is absolutely horrible. How do I get out of here with most of my flesh intact?" Depending on which title you play, you'll be placed into the shoes of trained personnel or civilians having the worst day ever. But with Resident Evil Survival Unit, you'll be placed in all sorts of shoes since it's about putting a team (or unit, if you will) together to survive a deadly outbreak.
Unlike other titles in the series, RESU is all about strategic planning and resource management to build defenses, survive, and take back the city. Things will start pretty rough, but with these top tips, you’ll get started on the right foot by getting your base up together and stomping those mutated nasties before they get close enough to bite.
1
Keep your distance
The number one rule of Resident Evil also applies to RESU: Stay away from the infected as much as you can. When you're trying to secure certain buildings and areas, you'll be limited to one survivor who will have to handle things on their own. They'll typically have only one firearm to work with, and it has limited ammo. If you do have to deal with an infected, keep stepping back and stay out of their surprisingly long reach. However, don't go too far and waste bullets trying to take them out from afar. Maintain a medium distance for the most accurate shots and maximum safety.
2
Remember every body
3
Always be exploring
In addition to securing missions that you'll do with individual survivors, you'll also have the option to explore the surrounding areas outdoors. This is another way to passively gain resources, give your survivors some experience, and test out new strategies. The team slots will always be limited, so you'll have to plan carefully based on where you're exploring. During these missions, you'll likely be attacked by a range of infected humans and animals that will try to overwhelm you. Never feel bad about retreating to safer areas if you don't feel your team is currently up to snuff.
4
Track your ammo
While outdoor exploration missions grant you plentiful ammo, you don't have to worry about unloading your primary weapons and special abilities. However, the indoor missions are different not just because you only have a solo survivor, but also because you have limited resources. You can collect key items like keys as well as consumables like healing items and, of course, ammo. Every fight with an infected can quickly drain your ammo, especially in very dark areas where shots are more likely to miss. Avoid panicking so that you never spam your shots, reload whenever you have a calm moment, and plant yourself for better accuracy.
5
Balance your team
The exploration, defense, and impromptu firefights are when you'll need teamwork, and for survivors to come together. The way these battles are arranged, your survivors will take up positions to fire at the approaching enemies, either on the frontline or the backline. They will automatically attack any infected that gets close, but their positions will determine the range of their special abilities and which lanes of attack they'll focus on. Always have a mix of defenders and attackers to be prepared for any surprises.
6
Collect your Daily rewards
It can be easy to forget about the login reward system many of your apps use, but in RESU, it helps you get ahead. After getting through the introduction, you'll have a chance to earn some points towards a Legendary character by Day Two. In addition to that, the vast cache of resources that you can gather will really boost your upgrading, leveling, and general improvements. It's worth it to risk a little bit of annoyance by turning on notifications to get a drop on those rewards to quickly boost your base and team so that you can dominate the early missions.
7
Complete your tasks
Like any app with resource management, you'll have a bright, glowing tab that will be there to lead you along a set path. While you're free to build, manage, upgrade, and explore as you please, the glow does provide a fair amount of guidance, especially to get a handle on things at the start. They'll help get familiar with all the tabs and features that every facility and location has to offer. If you're ever feeling lost or overwhelmed, you can always look to the glow, which will lead you all over the place from technical actions to defeating infected inside and outside.