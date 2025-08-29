Infinity Nikki 1.9: Music Season arrives alongside Stardew Valley collab and new features

Tune up the band

Infinity Nikki introduces its new version 1.9

Jump into a music-themed mystery with new outfits that boast rhythm game mechanics

The Stardew Valley collab arrives alongside house building, farming, mining and even more features

If music be the food of love, play on. Or in this case, the food of, erm, fashion-based puzzles and challenges? Well, whatever strained metaphor you like, Infinity Nikki version 1.9 is here to satisfy, with the debut of the hotly awaited Stardew Valley collab alongside major new features!

As you might expect, thanks to the new story centring on the Box Theater and Evermelody Troupe, Nikki will have access to a suite of new musically inspired outfits. She'll need all the help she can get as well, as a strange brooch belonging to the troupe conjures strange visions and opens up even more mysteries.

And how about that Stardew Valley collab? Well, it's nothing too crazy, but if you're a fan of both releases, you'll recognise a Junimo making an appearance. Nikki and her new friend embark on a new journey with all the trappings of planting and harvesting that are key to the valley.

Groove to the rhythm

Now, this all may sound pretty typical, but now we get to the real meat of the matter. Version 1.9 sees the introduction of home building in Miraland, now, you can shape your own spaces and create your own retreats with plenty of options planned for future updates too.

There's also rhythm game mechanics being introduced, the ability to transform into small animals to uncover clues, and multiplayer hot air balloon rides that others can see when they're out and about in Miraland. All of which comes together to make a very, very meaty update for you to sink your teeth into this weekend.

If you're planning on getting wrapped up in Infinity Nikki, don't fret about feeling lost. Dig into our suite of guides, such as our explainer of how outfit abilities work in Infinity Nikki, or just nab a free boost by checking out our list of Infinity Nikki promo codes!