Games have also attracted players for both their gameplay and their visuals, and these are some of the best visually stunning games out there.

Original article by Allison Van Oirschot, updated by Dann Sullivan

There are so many games out there now for the Nintendo Switch, from tiny indie titles through to massive triple-A efforts, To say that Nintendo's Switch has been a success would be a massive understatement, and that's truly showcased by the sheer depth and diversity of its library.

Sometimes you'll sit down and you'll want to play something that makes you think, like a great Switch puzzle game, other times you'll want to be on the edge of your seat with an adrenaline-pumping shooter or racing game on your Switch; But, at some point, you'll just want to sit back and get fully absorbed into a beautiful world, washed over by the style and fantastic visuals. That's where our list of the most beautiful Switch games with gorgeous artwork comes in.

Had to cut down a few gorgeous titles from the list of the most beautiful Switch games

Now, just because we've classified these games as having beautiful artwork doesn't mean that they're not in those other genres we alluded to. In fact, we've got a racer in here, and a few puzzlers too. It was actually hard whittling the list down to the ten that make up this article, there are so many stunning games out there (the puzzle game is particularly abundant in them) and recent years have really seen the level of visual quality getting better and better as free-use engines continue to improve. We've got everything in here from platformer to puzzler, and there are even a few titles in there that might surprise you.

From the realistic through the magical and onto the mind-bendingly surreal, these are Pocket Gamer's top 10 most beautiful Switch games with truly captivating artwork.